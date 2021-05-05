During President Biden’s address to congress he offered that four more years of public education will allow U.S. students to “compete in the 21st century” with others around the world.
Looking at the results from 2018’s Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) of 15-year-old students in reading, math and science was revealing. In reading we ranked 13th of 76 countries. In math we ranked 37th of 77 countries. In science we ranked 18th of 77 countries. Overall, the United States ranked 25th out of 77 countries. Since the adoption of the Common Core State Standards a decade ago our national scores in reading and math have declined, according to the National Assessment of Education Progress.
Four more years in a mediocre education system will do little to improve competitiveness. Maybe we should spend more actual time on reading, math and science and less on the social engineering efforts.
Bill Call
Harrisonburg
