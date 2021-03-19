It's hard to believe, but those leftovers in our refrigerators that we throw out cost the average American $1,300 a year. Wow! It turns out that we throw 11% of our food away once we bring it home, according to a new U.N. report (3/4/2021). If we ate it instead, it would be a huge help in reducing climate change. When you include waste all along the production and delivery route, one-third of the food produced never gets eaten and that waste makes up to 8-10% of greenhouse gases overall.
So do something good for the Earth and save the pennies that add up to $1,300 annually. You might make up a list before grocery shopping and do your best to stick to it. This is one simple strategy that will add up to big savings for the Earth and us. It's an easy ask.
Jo Anne St. Clair
Harrisonburg
