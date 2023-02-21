I commend Steven Carpenter for his Open Forum editorial “Dispelling Gun Myths” in which he succinctly summarized chapter two of my father’s book “Collateral Damage.” Indeed, there are many myths about guns which make productive debate difficult.
For decades the gun lobby has been telling us that more guns will result in a safer society. Apparently, America bought that myth because we are now the only nation in the world with more guns than people. It’s time to take account of the consequences of the gun industry’s dubious but profitable logic.
I encourage people to look up two statistics: household gun ownership per capita by state and the gun deaths per capita by state. Put those lists side by side and they practically line up top to bottom.
The five states with the highest household gun ownership per capita are Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, Idaho and West Vrignia (63.12%). The five states with the lowest rates are New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Hawaii and New York (15.8%). The average gun death rates per 100,000 people in those two groupings are 21.2 to 4.5. That’s a difference of 470%.
By no means am I arguing for a ban on guns. Gun ownership is a personal decision guaranteed by the Second Amendment, but no one should be blind to the fact that increasing the availability of guns makes it more likely that the actions of a person in a moment of crisis will be fatal.
Harry Atwood
Dayton
