Prayer. As a young girl, there were mottoes I had to memorize at a summer camp. My favorite was, and still is, "Prayer Changes Things." If there was ever a time the world needs change, it's now! And prayer is the most basic, personal and foremost way to bring change!
All of us can pray anytime, any place and in any way; despite all the tireless hours our health professionals invest, who's in charge, anyway? The one we can reach through the power of prayer.
We can strive for hope to discover a vaccine and medications to heal us physically and emotionally. For hope, we also need faith that circumstances will change! If we look carefully, through all the chaos, all ages can find a silver lining; we can offer praise that we're alive; hopefully, as families, we will carry on with the perseverance we need from above.
Lynda L. Broadaway
Massanutten
