Three questions for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Director:
1.) How was it decided whom to put in charge of the golf course? The person put in charge was hired as an office manager for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department. They had no golf background and very little financial experience.
2.) Why was more than $10,000 spent to upgrade the clubhouse if the golf course was having financial issues? The painting and shrubbery had only been done one year ago. Why new carpet and offices added?
3.) Why have you not publicly supported the golf course? Every Parks and Recreation Director in the state of Virginia would love to have a golf course like Heritage Oaks.
It seems to many people that what was done recently was to set the course up for failure.
With proper management, the course should be able to cut expenses and raise fees to make it cost effective and be one of the best amenities for the city of Harrisonburg and surrounding area. It is one of the best courses in the state of Virginia and one of my favorites!
Wendell Eberly
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.