During the last administration, the term “thrown under the bus,” was applied to one being once honored as a faithful follower, who was abandoned for not being loyal enough. It became a ritual to “throw under the bus” anyone who did not do the leader’s will or who had become a liability to political aspiration. Attorney General Sessions was one of the first one to go “under the bus,” followed by so many administration leaders until “acting” became the common title.
Then came COVID-19 and the election. Who was going to be blamed? It was China. It was the governors. It was the judges; the election officers. Finally, even Vice President Pence was “thrown under the bus.” The MAGA mob might save the day. But they too will be “thrown under the bus,” into the arms of federal indictments and long jail terms. Who’s next?
Andy Sale
Rockingham
