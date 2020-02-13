This is in regard to Tilly, the dog that was euthanized at Anicira Animal Hospital. Saying I’m sorry will not bring not Tilly back. How many times has this been done that no one knows about? Cate Lemmond should resign or be fired.
Perhaps the first foster home for Tilly was not suitable for another dog. She probably had no other choice but to defend herself. I feel so sorry for the young lady who provided for Tilly for a while and wanted to adopt her.
This was a trauma for her, which will stay with her for a long time. I am so sorry.
Animals are more loyal than most humans.
Lois Virginia Flory
Dayton
