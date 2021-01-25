In 2015, shortly after the massacre of nine African-Americans at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., the South Carolina state legislature decided to remove the Confederate Flag at the statehouse. Nikki Haley, Republican governor of South Carolina at the time, in defending her action, said "... in the statehouse, that's an area that belongs to everyone. And no one should drive by the statehouse and feel pain. No one should drive by the statehouse and feel like they don't belong." (From the book "White Too Long" by Robert P. Jones).
It would be nice if one day no student should drive into the Turner Ashby parking lot and feel like they don't belong. It's time for a new name.
Philip Hutchinson
Bridgewater
