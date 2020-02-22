Like many others, I voted for Donald Trump for one reason. The Supreme Court. Vacancies on the court were too important to leave to Hillary Clinton, and Trump delivered. Thank you. But now it is time to end the embarrassing daily tirades of Donald Trump.
Democrats, you have one viable candidate that could defeat Trump in November. Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg has said some terrible things in the past about women, and more will be heard about this, but he has made sincere apologies and has learned. Plus, voters have shown that they don't seem to care. Climate change is THE most important issue we are facing in this century. Trump ignores it, and certainly is incapable of understanding. We must elect a president who will lead us; not embarrass us.
Walter Knox
Bridgewater
(1) comment
Pull your head out of the sand Walter. President Trump is leading, and he's doing a wonderful job.
