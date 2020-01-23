As an ardent supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment since 1972, my hopes were raised that it would become the 28th Amendment when Virginia became the 38th state to ratify it recently. My hopes were heightened at the NAACP 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration when Sen. Jennifer McClellan (chief patron of SR 1) spoke eloquently about the significance of the ERA as the culmination of the long fight for civil liberties for all men and women in the U.S.
The count toward ratification stands officially at 38 states, including the five that later rescinded votes. The deadline was not written into the bill, and Congress has the power to remove the imposed date (with two bills set to go). A precedent for delayed amendments is Madison's 1789 bill for congressional pay raises that was finally ratified in 1992. Surely, Congress will now, at long last, ensure all Americans their equal rights.
Sylvia Rogers, Ph.D.
Harrisonburg
(2) comments
Hello Sylvia, PhD. In what way are you not treated equally to a man? Voting? Land ownership? (And by the way, adding that "PhD" by your name is indicative of having no concept of the real world)
So how did you get a PhD? .... box tops? Were you Required to take twice as long as a man to get it?
Pining away for nearly 50 years while living a horribly unequal life? Hope you feel better soon.
