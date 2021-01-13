As well as the DN-R, I regularly read the Washington Post. I am a moderate progressive and am pleased to see the op-ed by Mark Thiessen, “Trump Has Blood on his Hands”. Mr. Thiessen is normally very conservative (as many readers of the DN-R) and has been a regular supporter of Trump.
It is time for Rep. Cline to step up and do the same thing. Many of us were brought to tears when Trump got elected but did not become violent or call the election a fraud. We worked as best we could to keep him from destroying our great country. We have been scared for four years with his lack of true leadership and his pushing us apart with hateful rhetoric.
Let us hope that this nightmare will soon be over with a president who wants to be there for all of us. Thank you, DN-R, for publishing this op-ed. May we find common ground going forward.
Charles Strickler
Harrisonburg
