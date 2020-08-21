In the current discussion about renaming local public buildings, I suggest we think about one important point. White people (including me) do not have to go to bed at night and think about the anguish and suffering inflicted on our ancestors by slave owners. It would be difficult for me to control my anger and pain if I knew my great-great-great-grandfather or great-great-great-grandmother had been whipped or raped by slave owners.
When I attended Turner Ashby High School I had Black friends and would sometimes be embarrassed knowing my school was named for someone who fought on the side of slavery. Unfortunately, at that time in my life I pushed those thoughts aside. This summer they have been laid bare. There is one simple fact we must confront. Blatant reminders of our nation’s “original sin” are offensive to some people and it doesn’t need to be that way. It is time for Turner Ashby to become a school whose name is respectful of all persons in our great diverse community.
Philip Hutchinson
Bridgewater
TAHS Class of 1970
