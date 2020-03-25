Recently, I have noted a decreasing level of civility in the online comments on your articles and reader contributions. Free and open dialogue is a foundation of our democracy. But to be helpful in any fashion, that dialogue should be free of personal attacks, name-calling, and serial rants — this level of vitriol accomplishes nothing in solving our problems.
Our country is presently in no position to simply overlook anyone’s honest ideas and opinions. But please — can’t we try to listen and understand our neighbor’s point of view before insulting them? The key to civility is to separate the idea from the individual and consider the idea before condemning the messenger. We all hold that key in our hands. Let’s use it to reopen the door to constructive engagement and unity of effort especially now in a time of national crisis that we have not seen since 9/11.
James Poplar
Quicksburg
