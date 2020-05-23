If this pandemic is showing us anything, it is showing us that health is worth more than any other thing.
Our community’s places of incarceration are putting our lives and health at risk because they force people into close, dangerous quarters. Hundreds and even thousands of incarcerated people could be released. And they must be released to save more lives. It is not only the lives and health of people being held in these facilities that are in danger, it is the lives and health of employees and all of the employees’ families. All of us in the entire society are in danger when not enough people are being released from crowded facilities — because the virus grows there.
There are alternatives to incarceration and now is the time to explore and to use those alternatives, to protect the lives and the health of us all.
Kathleen Temple Rockingham
