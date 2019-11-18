I missed my October "self-imposed" goal of a monthly letter. This October wasn't as bright for me; I lost my younger sister and my mind couldn't focus for awhile. But this was an incident of giving thanks that she's no longer ill.
Actually, I realized that the words, giving thanks, are simply transposed into Thanksgiving. We're in this season now, and not for only one day, but for the entire year.
The spirit of Thanksgiving is the truest form of gratitude! There are many material and non-material things to be grateful for: faith, family, health, food, shelter, freedom, friends, both human and animal as well. The list continues; even the timely passings of loved ones we will eventually realize the gratitude in this; the salvation of those who have gone. And so the Christmas season, of ultimate gratitude, fast approaches.
Lynda Broadaway
Massanutten
