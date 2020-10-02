Gov. Northam and his wife both test positive for the coronavirus. The CDC has very good news for them! Anyone aged 50-69 has a 99.5% survival rate; ages 20-49 have a 99.98% survival rate; and ages 0-19 have an impressive 99.99% rate. Even those over the age of 70 experience a survival rate of 94.6%.
We can assume that the Northams have been practicing what they preach, so perhaps it is time to accept that this virus will spread in spite of the limitations placed on the citizens of Virginia. It is time to rescind the executive order and lift all restrictions.
Sandy Martin
Mount Crawford
