It’s one of the saddest-looking spots in Harrisonburg these days, and it’s at the entrance of what is usually one of our city’s happiest places.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began altering our lives, the driveway to A Dream Come True Playground has been blocked by orange and white Jersey barriers, barring anyone from visiting an outdoor oasis in the middle of a busy part of town.
How much longer the city will use outdated information that closes these features of our city parks?
Understandably, playgrounds were shuttered as we faced spikes in COVID and lots of unknowns in 2020 and early 2021.
We now know that outdoor transmission is rare. We know the virus does not generally spread through surface contact. Plus, vaccinations are here and protecting millions.
It’s time the sad sight of cones and caution tape be replaced with children again playing at these city gems.
Brad Jenkins
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.