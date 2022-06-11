I am tired of Vladimir Putin issuing threats of incalculable consequences when the U.S. sends some more effective weapons to help Ukraine repulse the Russian invasion. Isn’t it time for us to take the initiative? Russia continues to occupy as much of Ukraine as it can, enforcing its will with death and widespread destruction wherever Ukrainians resist. Let’s stand up and say we will not tolerate Russia’s imposing an endless war of attrition gradually wiping out people and civilization and grinding all that is left of the determined opposition to dust. Russia must stop its war and get out of all of Ukraine now or we should enable Ukraine to force the end in days!
With a prompt end of war we could help restore wounded Russians as well as Ukrainians to health. The war has already cost too much suffering and death on both sides. We could end sanctions. With the end of fighting we could ease Russia’s worries over evil intentions from the U.S. or other Western countries. It should result in mutual withdrawal of weapons of war from areas where they contribute to mutual feelings of insecurity. Hunger in many places around the world still fuels conflict. Let’s end it! Then let’s outdo each other in appreciation of each other’s contributions in science and culture and in combined efforts for the health of a world, bringing the challenges of climate change under control, and making a way for peace.
William Dent
Rockingham
