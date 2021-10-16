There is no doubt that extremism is killing our country. From riots and destruction in some of our cities; to the insurrection at the U.S. capital on Jan. 6th; to the immature and disrespectful behavior by some individuals at our local board of supervisors and school board meetings. Sadly, this type of behavior has been egged on by partisan politicians, biased media and inflammatory Facebook pages. Very much like a bully disrupting a classroom, it seems that this venomous approach to discourse attracts far more attention, often overshadowing the point trying to be made. It is sad to see these alarmist tactics being used in our local school board election.
I would like to suggest that it’s time for us to tame things down a bit. Maybe we can’t control what’s happening in other places, but we can take control of our own backyard. Simply put, let’s not support those candidates who resort to sensationalism and attacks. Locally, we need more nonpartisan candidates running for offices. We need people who will listen to all sides of any issue and then act in accordance with their own conscience. We need people who have a conscience! Locally we have two rational, commonsense candidates running for the school board. Jackie Lohr (District 1) and Hilary Irons (District 3) both have the knowledge and integrity to make sound decisions for our schools. Both are open-minded, caring individuals who won’t overreact or participate in partisan bickering. People like this deserve our support!
Brad Clatterbuck
Mount Crawford
