Years ago I said in your paper that Trump was a puppet of Vladimir Putin. Since then Trump tried to dissolve NATO, to pull U.S. troops out of Europe; in his last days after losing the election he unilaterally withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty, was impeached for betraying an ally, and now he is praising an open invasion of Ukraine. An appalling number of local people still believe his lies. When are you going to wake up and stand against the criminal syndicate trying to remake the world in its image?
Evan Knappenberger
Harrisonburg
