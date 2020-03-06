Democratic voters should wake up and realize your party does not care about you or your vote. The fix is always in -- they discount your vote with their brokered convention and superdelegates and will put in whomever they want.
So save your money and go enjoy a dinner instead of campaign contributions. You also know that if Biden is elected president he really won't be president. He will either resign, letting his vice president choice (Michelle, Hillary or mayor Pete) become president or he will be a new world order globalist puppet hell bent on destroying our country. Time to #Walk Away and wake up.
Kathleen Bell
Harrisonburg
