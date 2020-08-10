I wish to respond to Joe Cornwell's letter (Aug. 5) about not being allowed to join the Shenandoah County Republican Party because he doesn't support President Donald Trump.
The purpose of the Republican Party is twofold: To elect Republicans and to support those elected. When a Republican is elected president of the United States he is the de facto national leader of the party. Therefore, all Republicans should support him. Trump deserves Virginia Republicans' support because he also supports the Republican Virginia Creed which includes believing in a Creator God.
(Remember, at the last Democratic presidential convention, they had a vote on whether or not to include God in their platform.) Trump lowered taxes, brought back industries from overseas, fulfilled his campaign promises and made America prosperous again. However, such leadership and progress doesn't seem to matter to you. Bottom line, you are not a Republican. The Shenandoah County Republicans did the right thing.
Dr. Larry Roller
Mount Sidney
