I felt compelled to let the Daily News-Record know how the article of the young writer, Brenna Campbell, blessed so many of their readers. (“Calves And Tales: Young Writer Finds Balance In Writing Amid Farm Life,” Sept. 14). Not only does she take good care of their farm animals, she also had a caring and willing spirit to help care for her granddad who passed in February 2020 with Parkinson’s disease.
Articles of such bring out the best of your newspaper. Thank you, Kathleen, for your amazing job in interviewing and the Daily News-Record for feeding us some wholesome food.
Brenna’s grandmom, Eva Showalter
Bridgewater
