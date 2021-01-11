Washington, D.C. — 6 Jan. 2021!
To the rioters: You can wrap yourself in any flag you choose — that makes you neither hero nor patriot. However, your action of violently invading the Capitol will soon provide you with a title — CRIMINAL! You need to be ferreted out and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
To the protestors: Thousands upon thousands upon thousands of you exercised your First Amendment right to peaceably assemble and voice, however loudly you choose, your dissatisfaction. Your action provided you with a title — AMERICAN! You gave me hope that I did not waste over twenty years of my life serving, from South-East Asia to South-West Asia, to protect the Constitution.
God save these United States of America!
John P. Mann IV
Harrisonburg
