It is sad that some Americans seem to be unable to stick to the facts of a situation when attempting to address any of our many pressing issues. For example, a recent letter to the editor stated that Senate Bill 64 would make it illegal to hunt, teach gun safety or practice marksmanship because the bill defines those as “paramilitary activities.” In fact, the bill clearly defines “paramilitary activities” as those activities that “have the intent of intimidating any person or group of persons,” certainly something that all of us, hopefully, can support.
The letter was a gross misrepresentation of the truth. There is no attempt in this bill to make hunting, gun safety or marksmanship, something many of us enjoy, illegal. So, please, try to get your facts straight before making judgments regarding the multitude of issues confronting America. There are many people trying, distressingly well, to confuse us and turn us against each other. We can and must do better!
N. C. Kirkland Jr., M.D.
Harrisonburg
For the text of SB64: https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+ful+SB64
