This ongoing crisis of mass shootings has got us concerned, anxious and upset. The root causes are complicated, multifactorial and disturbing. We all want answers, we all want solutions, we all want prevention and fixes. We all want this to stop.
What are our fixes? Shall we control spoons and forks, because they are a tool that can lead to obesity? Shall we control alcohol because it is a tool leading to drunken driving accidents? Shall we control prescription narcotics, since they are a tool for addiction and abuse?
Violence can come in a variety of forms and many different tools can be used. Whether it’s this type or that type, ultimately a person desiring to hurt others will find a way. Instead of guns, it might be bombs, it might be knives, it might be fires, it might be vehicles, it might be poisonous gases and the list goes on.
If we do a root cause analysis, the tool of violence becomes just that, a tool used in the act. For is it not the behaviors of the person doing the act? Why did this person act in this terrible way? How has evil taken over and controlled the person, turning them into monsters of violence, murder and innocent deaths? Is it perhaps the breakdown of the family, violent video games, victimization mindsets that cause these terrible things to occur? Shall we not focus on just that, the causes?
Ken Myers
Mount Sidney
