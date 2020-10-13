There is so much voter misinformation flying around these days. If you have been made to feel apprehensive about whether your absentee ballot has reached its destination, there is a simple way to put your mind at ease.
Go to the Virginia Department of Elections website and click on “Absentee and Early Voting”; then click “Absentee Ballot Lookup” in the box. Enter your registered voter name and address. The location of your absentee ballot will be displayed from the time it was mailed to you, through the time that it was received by the registrar.
If you have questions about the status of your ballot, there is a link to find your registrar’s phone number. No more worries! Vote with confidence!
Barbara Melby
Broadway
