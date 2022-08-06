For the three members of the Rockingham County Planning Commission — Bill Loomis, Keith Sheets and Jordan Rohrer — who voted to approve the rezoning of land near the Mauzy exit, it would appear that as long as this truck stop is not in your backyard, it is permissible to approve the rezoning in return for tax revenue. Are you not aware of the numerous truck stops that already dot the entire length of Interstate 81?
I find it very interesting that the land in question was purchased before a request for rezoning was ever brought before the county, which suggests that a deal may have already been in the works. It is also interesting that the bridge on U.S. 11 that crosses I-81 at Exit 257 was replaced with a new bridge that is wider and more heavily constructed than the older bridge. Was this done deliberately so as to accommodate the number of trucks which would be using the exit en route to the planned truck stop?
Mr. Sheets stated that the commission’s role is to determine the best use of the land and that an interstate entrance/exit is the best place for a travel center. Did any of you ever ask the residents of this area how they felt about the proposal?
In 2011, the Virginia Department of Transportation indicated that the average daily traffic at this interchange was 3,600 vehicles per day, and by 2039, it is estimated that the traffic count will be 9,170 vehicles per day (these estimates may well be outdated at this time).
The only relief from this disastrous decision is to urge the Board of Supervisors to reverse the decision by the Planning Commission. Everyone that I have spoken with in the area immediately affected by this boondoggle is very much opposed to the truck stop. Are you listening, supervisors?
Dan Perry
Broadway
