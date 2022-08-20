The year is 1610 and the military governor at Jamestown, George Perry, issued the first groundwater protection rule in America, "There shall be no man or woman dare to wash any unclean linen, nor rinse or make clean any kettle, pot or pan, within 20 feet of the well." Fast-forward 412 years — we still need our local government to help protect our water and our creeks!
There is no public water or sewer in Mauzy, Exit 257. The proposed truck stop is supposed to be huge. They claim they will only use 5,000 gallons of water per day. That is nonsense! A fast-food restaurant uses approximately 3,000 gallons per day. A convenience store a little less, a truck stop — with provisions for the drivers to take showers — thousands of gallons more per day. With the proposed site drawing 2,000 cars per day, with an average of two people per car, that equals approximately 4,000 flushes — or 6,400 gallons. Add water for washing hands, maybe the purchasing of a 20 ounce, beverage — this brings our water consumption much higher! We have arrived at 9,400 gallons being drawn out of the aquifer without counting the water consumed with the showers — surely no truck driver will take a quick one-minute shower after a long day or night on the road. A truck wash is also being proposed. The one on south U.S. 11 averages a usage of 3,600 gallons daily.
Now let's consider wastewater! This area does not perk! This establishment will need an alternative system. Most of these systems need to be monitored — who will do this? What about the contaminates that wash off the truck — dirt, grease, hazardous materials, tire dust? In the Toms Brook area, the Toms Brook-Maurertown Sanitary District claims the truck stop in that area disposes approximately 25,000 gallons per day. It is safe to assume they use 25,000 gallons water also.
Smith Creek is a beautiful creek — come look at this beautiful, impaired stream! There is a trout farm upstream, there are lots of ducks, geese, blue herons and deer drinking out of the creek too. Wastewater will not help the creek in the least!
We must prohibit this business! There is no public water and no public sewer!
Bill and Cathy Hunter
Mauzy
