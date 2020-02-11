With the Republican-led Senate's acquittal of Donald Trump, past actions by another powerful Republican, GHW Bush, rapidly comes to mind. One month before leaving office he pardoned four individuals deeply involved in the Iran/Contra debacle that may have incriminated both he and Reagan.
Independent counsel Lawrence Walsh's charges against these individuals was "obstruction of congress" -- sound familiar? Lawrence Walsh's comments after the pardons were direct and ring so true today -- "The pardons of Caspar Weinberger and the other Iran/Contra defendants undermines the principle that no man is above the law. It demonstrates that powerful people with powerful allies can commit serious crimes in high office, deliberately abusing the public trust with no consequences."
Again today, we see disdain and contempt by the powerful for truth and justice. Deny and cover up and soon the electorate will forget all the malfeasance.
Vitam Impendere Vero -- Devote one's life to truth
Paul Staley
Rockingham
My favorite Presidential pardon was the one Bill Clinton granted to his half-brother Roger Clinton on cocaine charges. Nothing like knowing someone rich and powerful to expunge your record!
