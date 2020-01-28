Trump was never a Republican; he was a liberal who supported Democrats. He inherited a bull market that began with Obama, in spite of Moscow Mitch, who said he would never win a second term.

Obama inherited a recession; the Dow was 6,594 on March 5, 2009. The market was 19,795, up 13,201 points when Trump took office.

"Only the best" turned out to bw 27 millionaires and billionaires, with turnover greater than any McDonald’s, while his daughter and son-in-law had all the qualifications.

John Zirkle

Elkton

DANT

Again Zirkle is wrong.....Donald Trump has always been more conservative than liberal and his political contributions were more supportive of conservatives than liberals! I think he finally "woke" and realized Democrats were doing great damage to America and destroying the country he loves! I always knew he was a genius!

BoDuke319

There have certainly been a handful of things Trump has done that are very liberal. Trumpers don't want to hear that but it's true.

DW222

Dershowitz was never a Republican; he is a Liberal who used to support Democrats but walked away like a shitton of other intelligent folks.

bishopsboy

Can someone translate Mr. Zirkle's last sentence into English?

LVW

I would if I could. I think he might be referring to a quote from Trump (that I am unaware of) that he would only hire the best people. If Trump did say that, then it's pretty hilarious, since it turned out he would only fire the best people that he appointed, and that he would only keep his flunkies.

