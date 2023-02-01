In her column published in the Daily News-Record on Jan. 24, Diane Diamond advocated for Facebook to restore privileges to former president Donald Trump. Now she has her wish granted. A Facebook exec stated, “The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying—the good, the bad, and the ugly—so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box” (quoted in the Washington Post, p. A6, Jan. 26).
It's high-sounding rhetoric, but pardon me for believing the decision has mostly to do with money. Controversial posters attract more Facebook users, equals more advertising revenue for Facebook. The company has no reason to expect Trump to alter the behavior that got him booted after Jan. 6. He has not acknowledged misusing the platform or promised to tone down incendiary statements. Trump’s opinions haven’t been suppressed, anyway; they’ve been available for view on Trump’s own Truth Social platform.
The whole matter might be academic. Trump himself may have business reasons for keeping himself away from Facebook. He created Truth Social, after all, as a rival to Facebook. Will he now want to lend his cachet to a competitor? His absence, so far, from Twitter, after Elon Musk invited him back, suggests he wants to build his own struggling brand. Maybe Facebook needs to sweeten the deal.
Will Daniels
Luray
