President Trump has indicated several times recently that Democrats cast multiple votes in each election. He confuses Democrats with British citizens, who could cast multiple votes until 1948: one in the constituency where they resided, one in a business they owned if it was in a different constituency, and a third if they were university graduates. That privilege no longer exists there. Nor does it here.
Michael Galgano
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.