As we slip into fascism under the rule of an emerging dictator, let’s quickly review the four presidential virtues cited on the recent “Reflecting On Presidents Day” column with our current “president.”
Humility: fail. This guy has publicly declared that he has never done anything to ask forgiveness for. Instead of learning from others, his behavior indicates he has never taken advice from anyone.
Wisdom: fail. We have seen the antithesis of “slow to speak and slow to anger.”
Righteousness: fail. We have an amoral bully with no detectable conscience, and proclaims he is proud of it.
Fortitude: fail. Not only does our “leader” have no fortitude, his contagious lack of courage is evident among congressional cohorts and appointees with rare exception. The recent incineration of the Justice Department is another alarming warning that this president is calling for the kind of obedience and loyalty demanded only by dictators.
Allen Clague III Rockingham
