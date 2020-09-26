It's amazing national polls to date still have Joe Biden leading President Trump.
Trump is admittedly a clumsy and/or stupid public speaker, but policywise he may be our greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. As Lincoln prevented America from destroying itself from within by secession, Trump strives to prevent America from self-destructing by socialism and other cancerous ideologies.
Apparently due to deep dislike of his often abrasive style and personality, and despite his great accomplishments, a majority of Americans want to throw Trump out in favor of a doddering old political hack who is slipping into senile dementia right before our eyes. Give me a break!
Legendary journalist H.L. Mencken commented, "No body ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public." Amen to that, if we elect someone to the White House who we know may not recognize where he is when he gets there.
Horace Moody
Dayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.