I commiserate with Scott Mclellan's letter ("Gun Sanctuary Advocates Boorish, Abusive," Dec. 27) recounting his and others' harassment by Second Amendment fanatics during the recent Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting. These folks have chosen to make the Second Amendment sacrosanct while exiling the First Amendment, the very pillar of our democracy.
I, an octogenarian, would like to offer Mr. Mclellan some comfort by taking the long view. Unfortunately, I can't. This is a movie I have viewed when a teen, in the '50s -- that era of Joe McCarthy, Donald Trump's demagogic predecessor, who also sowed hate, discord and blather about a bogeyman "deep state."
Trump, more than McCarthy, has normalized the execrable. I can only urge his credulous followers, when they next look in a mirror, to remember a famous sentence from Walt Kelly's 1950s comic strip "Pogo." That wise possum cautioned all that "We have met the enemy and he is us."
Robin McNallie
Harrisonburg
