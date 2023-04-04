Immediately after it was announced that Donald Trump had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, many Republicans rushed to condemn the action as wholly political.
Ben Cline said, “The indictment of Trump marks a sad day for our Nation. Politically-motivated prosecutors like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg are the latest example of the weaponization of gov’t by the radical Left. House Republicans will continue working to stop this unAmerican abuse of power," in a March 30 Twitter post.
Glenn Youngkin said “It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former President and current presidential candidate for pure political gain. Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America," in a March 30 Twitter post.
Kevin McCarthy said Bragg had “weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump," in another March 30 Twitter post.
These are all political statements which conveniently ignore the fact that the indictment was issued by a Manhattan grand jury that had enough evidence to decide that Trump broke the law. The actual charges are sealed and will not be known until Trump is arraigned.
For our justice system to work, there must be trust that the system will not play favorites or ignore the wrongdoing of the rich or powerful: no person is above the law, not even a former president.
I wonder what they would say if Donald Trump fulfilled his claim: "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?"
Laurence Heine
Broadway
34 felony counts. Yowzer.
Yea...34 counts...far reaching counts....apparently the DA had nothing better to do than the bidding of those in DC that whispered in his/her/it ear....like blowing a dandelion in the breeze..........
