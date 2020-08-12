The president made executive orders to protect Americans. It included:
• Preventing companies from replacing qualified American workers with imported foreign workers and reinstating the American workers to their jobs.
• Revamping the TVA CEO pay structure that the government is subsidizing.
• Freezing evictions/repossessions so people would not be left homeless.
• Suspending student loans.
• Continuing the unemployment protection.
• Ordering pharmaceutical companies to charge Americans the same price as they charge other countries (currently we subsidize the world).
He fights for us while Congress does nothing.
Is anyone else concerned or are we just going to ignore the fact that the president said he may go into hiding and wouldn’t be seen for a while — that his entire staff came out on the front lawn to see him off, after implying that Big Pharma might put a hit on him? And people still trust Big Pharma, Fauci, and the FDA? Hmmm.
Kathleen Kelley
Harrisonburg
