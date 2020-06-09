The president is coming unhinged -- literally.
Examples:
▪️The Joe Scarborough murder accusation
▪️The comments about ingesting disinfectants and ultra-violet light
▪️Attacking voting by mail, despite doing it himself after driving past a polling place half a dozen times on a trip to Mar-a-Lago
▪️"Obamagate," whatever that is (he refused to elaborate, saying to a reporter, "You know what it is.")
▪️Clearing peaceful protesters using tear gas and rubber bullets so he could have a disgusting photo op in front of a church holding a Bible.
This is summed up in his "I don't take responsibility at all" in response to the coronavirus testing foul-up, but is more broadly applicable to just about everything he does -- or is supposed to do.
All these -- I could cite more -- are evidence that the president's mental state has deteriorated to the point where his removal from office under provisions of the 25th Amendment is urgently required.
Boyd Reese
Massanutten Village
The Stupid is strong with this one.
Durham is coming...
