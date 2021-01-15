"My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over." These were the words spoken by President Ford after receiving the oath of office to replace Richard Nixon, who resigned because of Watergate. As history often does we are living through our own national nightmare in the form of President Trump.
Enabled by cowards like our own representative Ben Cline, the president has attempted to subvert the rule of law, claim the election was stolen and encourage the insurrection of our government by a band of selfie taking snowflakes.
President Trump must face criminal charges for the crimes he has committed as President of the United States. This nation cannot afford another look the other way approach to crimes committed by the president as it did with Johnson, Nixon, Reagan, Clinton, and Bush. No less than a full investigation, prosecution, and sentencing of President Trump for his crimes will be acceptable.
Tad Williams
Rockingham
