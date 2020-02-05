You can tell a person by the company he or she keeps. Nothing could be more true of longtime friends Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Two peas in a pod. Constant governmental investigations into criminal and unethical activities throughout their careers. Huge self-serving “me first” egos. Desire for power, fame, and fortune at all costs.
And now an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan proposal, concocted by the two, that is phony, publicity-driven, and self-serving — meant only to appeal to their political bases — rather than seek actual peace and justice through an authentic two-state solution. Shame on both of you!
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
