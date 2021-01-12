I want to cry. Donald Trump has been one of the best presidents in the history of this country. But Democrats have persecuted him mercilessly. He can’t get out the door fast enough to suit them. Now they want to impeach him. They would tar and feather him if they had the opportunity. They would pursue him with bull whips and daggers if they thought they could get by with it.
On the other hand, Joe Biden will reduce this country to the level of Venezuela.
Well, America, you will get what you are asking for.
Caroll H. Schmidt
Elkton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.