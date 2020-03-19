Hypothesis: Trump is unfit for the presidency.
President Harry S Truman: "The buck stops here."
President Obama about the Gulf oil spill/leak: "I ultimately take responsibility for solving this crisis. I am the president and the buck stops with me."
Trump, Nov. 8, 2013: "Leadership: Whatever happens, you're responsible.
"If it doesn't happen, you're responsible." @RealDonaldTrump, (Twitter)
Trump, 2016 "Only I can do it."
Trump, Friday March 13, 2020, press conference, after disbanding (in 2018) the White House pandemic team: "I take no responsibility at all" about coronavirus problems.
Q.E.D.- Hypothesis Proven
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.