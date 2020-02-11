To the many people who critique President Trump for his "uncivil" behavior towards the Democratic Party, allow me to pose this question:
How would you react if a powerful group of persons covet your professional position, hire opposition research firms to create a fake dossier full of disgusting and false propaganda about you designed to destroy your credibility and label you treasonous, leak said propaganda to their allies in law enforcement, who leak the same lies to their allies in the media, and in turn use the subsequent news reports to incestuously obtain warrants to illegally spy on your office, convince the feds to open a baseless $32 million special counsel investigation against you, and when that delusion is exposed for the fraud it is, attempt to forcibly remove you from your professional position through impeachment proceedings?
Are you more pious than Donald Trump?
Travis Rhodes
Dayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.