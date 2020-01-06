I just read the online comments on the green letter. Most are anti-Trump comments and the Paris Accord or other climate meetings. Ignorance prevails. The accord only has meaning to those who believe if you swear to it all others do to.
India and China, two of the worst polluters, won't start for 40 years. AOC gets it; the world's not ending in 12 years! So, Americans are drilling in the Arctic, right after China and the Russians began drilling. Salmon swim the Pacific, not the Arctic, spawn in polluted rivers. If that doesn't kill them drilling won't. Is it better to drill the Louisiana shore?
Trump isn't one I'd hang out with but he has kept every campaign promise he made that Congress would allow. Obama said promises were campaign rhetoric (lies). Trump's economy helps all minorities: blacks, Hispanics, Asians, women. No racial or gender bias from Trump.
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.