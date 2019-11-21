If we were in an auditorium or an arena, us deplorable Trump supporters would be giving Michael Fortson a standing ovation ("Trump Supporters are Getting What We Want," Nov. 14). He stated our sentiments exactly. Hats off to you, Mr. Fortson! I think President Trump has many, many, many supporters, and I trust he will be reelected and by 2024 he will have succeeded in draining the most egregious creatures out of the D.C. swamp and will have gotten our country back on a decent track. What the Democrats are doing at this time has made my support for him even greater. Many people I speak to feel the same as you and I, Mr. Fortson. Great forum!
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
(6) comments
Draining the most egregious creatures out of the swamp?? If the impeachment hearings have done nothing else, they have shown the American public the abysmal quality of Trump's appointees. After donating to Trump's campaign, they get appointed to a position, they know nothing about, disparage and refuse to listen to civil servants with expertise in their areas, change things for the sake of change, offer no resistance to Trump's flights of fantasy, and resign after a year or less. And so grows the swamp.
December 9th.
The IG's report is coming...
I can only laugh out loud at this lunacy.
Is this how you want the next Democrat president treated? Because you know impeachment of that Democrat president will begin on day #1 and will include the same tactics, demands, and impeachment rules Democrats are using right now. Of course, when that happens, all of you shamless hypocrite liberals will cry "foul!" but it will fall on deaf ears and we will simply point to what is going on right now as our valid reasoning. You reap what you sow.
As I've said before, I know quite a few Democrats who were so disgusted by the vile, reprehensible behavior of Democrats during the Kavanaugh hearings that they swore off supporting Democrats in the future, who knows if they will, but I can't imagine this current, blatantly rigged clown show is helping to bring them back.
I agree with you Betty. Mr. Fortson his the nail on the head.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.