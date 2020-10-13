Donald Trump’s style of running the country puts one in mind of a spoiled teenager with a large and powerful car, a teenager who does not know how to maintain it, who is given to road rage, and does not believe he needs to obey traffic laws.
He has gutted important divisions of the executive branch, resorted to insults and threats when people did not yield to him, and has suggested that he might not abide by the outcome of the election. Supporters overlook his recklessness since he is driving the car to the right. The direction he takes the car is irrelevant if he crashes it.
Zack Perdue
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.