The writer of a letter said he thought he woke up in a parallel universe. Certainly, it was a different universe to the one we live in here on planet Earth. I would not aspire to bring anyone out of a universe where Trump possessed any honorable qualities. In this one, he is devoid of morality and saturated by corruption. He began violating the Constitution and lying to the American public on the first day of office. His lifelong behavior is an evolving virus which has spread to his cronies in an impaired, corroded Republican party that years ago I often supported.
Their objective seems to be to methodically guide us towards a dictatorship similar to Russia. Please stay in that alternate universe while in this one, those who still believe in the structure designed by our country’s founders attempt to reverse the spread of the disease within it.
Allen Clague III Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.