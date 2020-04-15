The COVID-19 quarantine I am enduring has given me plenty of time to read the DN-R, especially the “letters” section. But it was startling to read Joan Hughes’ letter about “Trump’s Business Experience" and calling it a “plus” during our present crisis. (April 9).
Is Hughes aware that Trump received several heads-up that this pandemic was a possibility way back in January. He and his administration did nothing about it — no testing, no preparations for the medical community, no planning!
As a result we have had to date over 451,000-plus cases of the virus. And the writer says, Trump is the right man to have in a crisis. It sure took a long time for him to wake up to the catastrophe. Now he wants to blame everyone else. Really? “The right man in a crisis.” Not a good record for a president who has said “I don’t take responsibility at all.” Why not? I think it is time for him to go!
Libby Swingle
Rockingham
I'm not sure what is more contagious, the COVID-19 virus or TDS.
