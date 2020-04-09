The current medical and economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus requires not just a whole of government, but a whole of society response. President Donald Trump’s business experience working across professions, trades, and interests has been helpful in allowing him to assess the rapidly changing factors and challenges for guiding the nation’s response to the spread and treatment of coronavirus.
States and localities never planned for a crisis of this magnitude. Trump has rallied the business sector to respond with equipment, supplies, and tools — even Silicon Valley companies who opposed Trump have produced special databases and online apps. We already see Trump at work laying out a plan for economic resilience and recovery from the effects of social distancing on our communities. Trump is the right man to have in a crisis.
Joan Hughes Rockingham
